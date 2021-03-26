The National Weather Service confirmed that a EF2 Tornado touched down in Wayne County on Thursday.
NWS officials said that winds up to 130 mph were reported in Wayne County.
According to NWS officials, straight-line winds were reported in Portland/Sumner County and East Nashville.
NWS officials are planning to do more surveys in the Middle Tennessee including Lewis County and Smyrna to Gladeville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.