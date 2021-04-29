The National Weather Service is reporting that an EF-1 tornado hit Henry County on Wednesday night.
NWS officials confirmed that the tornado had 95-100 mph maximum winds with a length about 6 to 7 miles.
The storm caused damage throughout Henry County. Henry County Emergency Management Director Ron Watkins said there was "moderate to major damage" to at least 40 homes and ten mobile homes.
Watkins said the storm destroyed Lakeway Auto Sales on the corner of Hwy 79N and Sulfur Well Academy Road. There were several classic cars in the metal building that were damaged.
There were no reported deaths or injuries connected to the storm, emergency officials said.
News 4 is working to gather more information from NWS about the tornado hitting Henry County.
Forrest Sanders will have a report on the damage in Henry County on News 4 at 5 p.m.
