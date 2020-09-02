WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service says a "brief" EF-0 tornado touched down in Williamson County during Tuesday's storms.
The NWS says the tornado touched down in the far southwestern portion of the county, causing mostly tree damage on Green Chapel Road.
The tornado then moved East, causing minor tree damage on North Lick Creek Road.
Drone footage revealed the tornado's path continued near the area of Interstate 840 and Bending Chestnut Road before becoming straight line winds.
