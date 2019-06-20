NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The National Weather Service has determined that an EF-0 tornado caused damage in southern Montgomery County, near the Dickson County line on Ryes Chapel Road Wednesday night.
Spotters say the tornado stayed on the ground for approximately 1 mile, and the width was estimated at 300 yards wide.
Additional damage reports in Thompson Station and Spring Hill in Williamson County were examined, and the National Weather Service determined that some isolated damage was from 80-85mph straight line winds, and the widespread damage reported was from 60-70 mph straight line winds.
