The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Giles County on Saturday.

The winds in Giles County were estimated to peak at 90 mph.

On Saturday, this announcement comes after NWS officials announced that an EF-2 touched down in Hopkinsville, KY. According to the NWS in Paducah, Kentucky, that tornado was estimated to have had peak wind near 115 mph and a path width of 125 yards.

The storm damaged a church, an AutoZone, and a grocery store on East 9th and South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville. Several homes in Hopkinsville also sustained significant damage. No injuries have been reported in the area.

Also, NWS confirmed seven other tornadoes in Kentucky counties. Taylor, Madison, Marion, and Barren all had reports of damage from EF-1 tornadoes. Warren and Hart counties are reported to have had damage from EF-0 tornadoes.

 

