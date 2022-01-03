The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Giles County on Saturday.

The winds in Giles County were estimated to peak at 90 mph.

On Saturday, this announcement comes after NWS officials announced that an EF-2 touched down in Hopkinsville, KY. According to the NWS in Paducah, Kentucky, that tornado was estimated to have had peak wind near 115 mph and a path width of 125 yards.

NWS says Hopkinsville tornado was EF-2, seven other tornadoes confirmed HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - The tornado that struck Hopkinsville, Kentucky Saturday is estimated to be an EF-2.

The storm damaged a church, an AutoZone, and a grocery store on East 9th and South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville. Several homes in Hopkinsville also sustained significant damage. No injuries have been reported in the area.

Hopkinsville businesses and buildings damaged in Saturday’s storms HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV)- Damage to several buildings and businesses from Saturday’s severe weather has been reported in Hopkinsville Kentucky.

Also, NWS confirmed seven other tornadoes in Kentucky counties. Taylor, Madison, Marion, and Barren all had reports of damage from EF-1 tornadoes. Warren and Hart counties are reported to have had damage from EF-0 tornadoes.