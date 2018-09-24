Several homes were damaged by a tornado on Monday afternoon, according to officials.
The EMA director said witnesses at the scene saw a tornado touchdown near the 2400 block of Bradyville Road and pick back up before touching down again.
On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service's storm survey team determined the damage was caused by an EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph. They are still working to calculate the length and width of the tornado.
According to NWS records dating back into the 1800s, this is the first tornado on record to happen in the month of September in Cannon County.
We have received reports of damage from a likely tornado in western Cannon County. Radar reports a tornado is again possible in DeKalb County and a tornado warning is in effect until 5:30 PM. Take shelter now.— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) September 24, 2018
