(WSMV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed EF0 tornados touched down on Wednesday near Milton in Rutherford County and near Tucker's Crossroads in Wilson County.

The survey team found the tornado touched down along West Trimble Road just south of Milton and moved northeast across Halls Hill Pike before lifting south of Highway 96.

One large barn west of Halls Hill Pike was destroyed with debris from the barn found up to 500 yards away.

Two homes along Halls Hill Pike received minor roof damage, an outbuilding lost part of its roof and a carport was destroyed, according to the survey.

Dozens of trees were snapped and uprooted along the path. The tornado had an estimated wind peak of 80 mph, was 75 yards wide and traveled 1.2 miles.

The National Weather Service determined a small, weak EF0 tornado touched down in the Tuckers Crossroads area of eastern Wilson County.

The tornado touched down just west of Tuckers Crossroads and curved northeast before lifting near Big Springs Road.

One barn at the beginning of the path was destroyed with debris blown up to one-half mile away. One home and some trees acorss the street recieved minor damage. A few more trees were blown down in fields west of Big Springs Road before the tornado lifted.

The tornado touched down at 9:49 p.m. with maximum winds of 70 mph. It traveled almost 1 mile and was about 50 yards wide.

