NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a fifteenth tornado touched down in Hermitage last weekend.

Categorized as an EF-0, it was briefly on the ground near the Stones River at I-40 in Hermitage and headed northeast for 1.4 miles, causing minor damage to numerous homes in that area.

On Tuesday night, the NWS confirmed the fourteenth tornado in Middle Tennessee from Saturday morning.

The 14th was confirmed as an EF-0. According to the NWS, it appeared in western Davidson County and tracked from Whites Bend, across Bells Bend, to north of Tune Airport. The path was 9.6 miles long, 100 yards wide, and had speeds of 85 mph.

2/4 Damage in Madison from Briley Parkway at Gallatin Pike northeastward to Neelys Bend Road was determined to be from a swath of severe straight line winds around 1/2 mile wide and 2 miles long, with maximum winds estimated up to 85 mph — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) December 15, 2021