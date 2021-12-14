NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Late Tuesday night, the National Weather Service confirmed 14 tornadoes crossed Middle Tennessee Saturday morning.

The 14th is confirmed was confirmed as an EF-0. According to the NWS, it appeared in western Davidson County and tracked from Whites Bend, across Bells Bend, to north of Tune Airport. The path was 9.6 miles long, 100 yards wide, and had speeds of 85 mph.