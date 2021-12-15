PADUCAH, KY (WSMV) – The National Weather Service is now classifying the tornado that hit Mayfield and Dawson Springs, KY this weekend as an EF-4.

A recently released report determined that the tornado that went from Fulton to Muhlenberg County had estimated Peak Winds of 190 mph, a path length of 128 mph, and had a maximum path width of a mile or more.

President Joe Biden visited Mayfield and Dawson Springs to tour the damage and speak with victims of the tornado.

More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their houses or are without power.