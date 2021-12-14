LOUISVILLE, KY (WSMV) – The Louisville National Weather Service (NWS) survey team along with the engineers from Western Kentucky University (WKU) have rated the intensity of the Bowling Green tornado damage at EF-3.
According to the NWS, the survey team found significant damage in the Creekwood subdivision on the southwest side of Bowling Green. Hundreds of homeowners had their houses' exterior walls collapsed, roofs blown off, and garages destroyed.
The report also mentions that dozens of cars were flipped into homes and over 100 snapped power poles and powerlines were found.
WKU and NWS have listed the max winds of the tornado at 155 mph. They reported 15 injuries and deaths.
For more information on the tornado damage in Bowling Green and other Kentucky cities, visit December 11, 2021 Tornadoes...Updated 7a 12/14 (weather.gov).
