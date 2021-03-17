TENNESSEE (WSMV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) says the NOAA Weather Radio Transmitters in Lobelville, Clarksville, and Hickman are currently all off the air.
NWS officials say they're working with technicians to get the radios back up and running as soon as possible.
"In the meantime... please tune to local media and commercial radio for the latest severe weather information," stated a note from NWS.
The cause of why the transmission went off air was not reported.
Stay with News4 for updates on severe weather that's expected to make its way through the area on Wednesday.
