NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee Friday as the remnants of Laura made their way through.
One of the tornadoes touched down in Warren County, west of Viola and another touched down in Putnam County south of Baxter.
News4 reached out to EMA directors in both counties; thankfully, no serious damage was reported.
We've confirmed two EF-0 #tornadoes touched down yesterday in #MiddleTennessee from the remnants of former #HurricaneLaura - one in Warren County west of Viola & another in Putnam County south of Baxter. Special thanks to @PutnamEMATN & Warren Co EMA for their damage surveys! pic.twitter.com/5hALfCopSo— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) August 29, 2020
NWS also said the tornadoes that touched down are the first to happen in the month of August for their respective counties on record.
