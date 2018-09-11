NASHVILLE (WSMV) - You have a lot of options when it comes to buying frozen food, so here's what you need to watch out for the next time you head to the grocery store.
Health experts say to look for items with whole food ingredients and to avoid trans fats as much as possible.
You'll definitely want to avoid any meal that has more than 600 mg of sodium and to pick meals that have less than 500 calories.
Here's a look at some of the top brands nutritionists believe you should add to your grocery list:
- Sweet Earth Curry Tiger Bowl
- Luvo Chicken Harissa & Chickpeas
- Evol Vegetable Enchiladas
- Amy's Kitchen Brown Rice & Vegetables Bowl (Light in Sodium)
- Caulipower Margherita Pizza
- Trader Joe's Wild Salmon
- Gardein Asian Style Chick'n Fried Rice
Click here for more information about the products listed above from NBC News BETTER.
