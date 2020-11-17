NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As cases of COVID-19 surge in Middle Tennessee, nurses working on the front lines say their resiliency is being tested daily.
“It has been probably the most challenging experience of my life. These are the sickest patients we’ve ever seen,” says Tanisha Wilson, a registered nurse working with COVID-19 patients at TriStar Centennial Hospital.
“I used to think we followed a chart or a certain way that things went, and COVID has shown us that every patient is completely and totally different,” says Austin Davis, registered nursing within the COVD-19 ICU at TriStar Centennial Hospital.
The nurses say they’ve come to rely on their colleagues like never before.
“We come in knowing not every day is going to be perfect, but we’re going to make it work as a team,” says Davis.
“We laugh together, we cry together, we struggle together,” says Wilson.
The nurses also say they face the same stressors many are also facing, deciding how or if to see relatives over the holidays.
“We are going to have a zoom call during dinner. Everybody’s going to eat dinner at their own house,” says Wilson.
Both say they feared a surge like this was coming, as they saw people who failed to wear masks and socially distance from others. They hope more people will be diligent about taking these precautions into the winter so that fewer people get sick in the future.
