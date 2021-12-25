NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – NICU nurses at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown created festive Christmas sweaters to celebrate the holiday.
The sweaters were posted by the hospital’s Twitter account on Christmas Eve.
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown's tiniest patients celebrate their first Christmas with festive holiday sweaters. Our NICU nurses design these festive sweaters to bring good cheer to the NICU families spending the holidays with us. pic.twitter.com/lfjxnOAAxK— Ascension Saint Thomas (@ascenstthomas) December 24, 2021
