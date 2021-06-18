NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Car break-ins are up across Nashville, and the men and women fighting on the frontlines for are health are no exception to that kind of crime.
Registered nurse Heath Thompson’s overnight shift at Skyline Hospital was abruptly interrupted, when she walked down to the parking lot to find her driver’s side window smashed. “It does not give you a very easy feeling,” she said. “My console had been opened, everything had been rummaged through, glove box everything had been thrown out there and the one thing that was missing was my wallet… it’s a very vulnerable feeling."
She said she's far from the only target of this kind of crime at work, or even in her industry in recent weeks. "There’s been a lot of chatter about other hospitals."
Metro Nashville Police sent us a surveillance photo of a car break-in suspect from June 7 at Skyline. They've placed signs around the parking lot reminding drivers to lock cars and remove valuables.
“It’s hard to get back in that mindset when you’re having to sit here and think of what you need to do to take care of yourself and also having to come back and take care of everybody else,” Thompson said.
Car break-ins are up citywide. As of Wednesday, according to MNPD, 407 firearms have been stolen out of vehicles just this year. They strongly encourage Nashvillians to keep guns secured elsewhere.
