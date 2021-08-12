NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sometimes things happen that are beyond your control, and you have to make the best of the situation. That’s exactly what a nurse at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford did when one of her patients told her that he’d be spending his son’s first birthday in the hospital.
Patrick Regg spent a weeklong stay at the hospital back in July. During his time there, he got to know his nurse, Stephanie Nicholson and told her that he’d be missing his son’s first birthday because of his hospital stay. But Stephanie wasn’t going to let that happen.
After learning that little Wyatt was actually born at that hospital just one year ago, she gathered her team of supervisors and threw Wyatt a birthday party complete with cake and hats.
“The little boy was so cute and surprised and everybody was just really happy to be around each other,” said Nicholson. “His kids were fearful because they haven’t seen their dad in so long. He’s been in and out of the hospital a few times lately, so this was really sweet for us to get all this arranged for them.”
Stephanie is a registered nurse who has been working at the hospital all through the pandemic and said she wanted to bring a little cheer during these tough times.
“I just know that I’m not able to spend time with my family as much as I would like with this pandemic going on, but I signed up for it,” she explains. “But he didn’t sign up for this to happen to him so I was trying to help him out.”
The family is grateful for Stephanie and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford’s kind gesture.
