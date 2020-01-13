CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A nurse has been arrested on Monday on a charge of aggravated child abuse and neglect in connection with an allegation of abuse occurring in August 2019, according to a news release.
Melissa Winer, 44, a licensed practical nurse, was charged after a coordinated effort between Clarksville Police, Oak Grove Police and the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.
Originally the Department of Children Services screened the referral for severe abuse and there did not appear to be anything criminal in nature, according to the news release from Clarksville Police. Since the referral was screened, Clarksville Police did not assign it for investigation.
On Jan. 8, detectives viewed a portion of a video showing the events on Aug. 23, 2019, at a home on Faulkner Drive. The investigation showed a 12-year-old female victim has several medical conditions which require her to have 24-hour care and there are video cameras inside the Faulkner Drive home.
Winer is seen on video arriving to provide nursing care for the 12-year-old on Aug. 23. She can be seen on video providing abusive and negligent care to the victim. She lets the victim fall to the floor on several occasions and one time it appeared she hit her head. Winer is seen on the video pulling the victim’s hair numerous times, and on one occasion appeared to life her by the hair. On another occasion, the victim was in a sitting position and it appeared Winer was pulling the victim up from the floor, causing a scrape to her back.
Clarksville Police said in its news release that it will be re-evaluating its procedures for handling referrals which have been screened out by DCS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.