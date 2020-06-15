NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Roughly one out of every three positive COVID-19 patients in Nashville is likely from the Hispanic community.
Data from the Metro Health Department show the Latino population makes up over 30.8 percent of the cases. According to the Census, Hispanic people only make us 10.4 percent of the population in Nashville.
Statewide, the Hispanic community makes up over a quarter of COVID-19 cases, despite only accounting for about six percent of the state's overall population.
Lisa Sherman-Nikolaus, Policy Director of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, says the disproportionate numbers are upsetting.
“We’re outraged with these new reports," she said. "We’ve been sounding the alarm for months about the need to ensure that the immigrant community including undocumented communities who are largely from Spanish-speaking populations, need to be included in COVID-19 care and relief.”
Sherman-Nikolaus says local and state government needs to be addressing the issues.
“Unfortunately our government has failed in ensuring this is happening and so that’s why we’re seeing the alarming rates and we urgently need our government to come up with a proportionate response to make sure all communities are able to access care and relief in this time,” she said. "The thing about this pandemic is it has exposed deep structural and racial inequities in our health and economic systems. For Latinos but also for all people of color we’re see disproportionate rates of infection.”
Sherman-Nikolaus makes is she’d like to see some economic relief for the Hispanic community. “A lot of Spanish speaking individuals have been largely left out of federal packages related to the pandemic and are unable to put food on the table or care for their families,” she noted.
Sherman-Nikolaus does believe some efforts were made, like making sure signage with proper translation was up but more recently TIRRC issued a set of demands around workplace safety.
“What we’ve seen is that immigrant populations are being exposed to the virus at work, with no enforceable protections. Businesses aren’t held accountable for the lack of health and safety regulations and this has led to the rapid spread to immigrant communities who are working on the front lines of the pandemic.”
Sherman-Nikolaus says going forward, they need to recast a vision for what an inclusive and equitable society means, and building trust in the communities. “We have to scale up our outreach, we need to increase the number of Spanish speaking community health workers, we need somebody who is responsible within the mayor’s office for the immigrant population. We used to have an office of New Americans and we need to urgently fill that position.”
