NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Over the past year, Metro's Juvenile Task Force has arrested 222 minors.
Nearly half of those minors were later arrested again for different crimes.
- 54 minors were arrested one additional time after their initial arrest
- 21 were arrested two more times
- 9 were arrested three more times
- 1 minor was arrested 10 more times after his initial arrest
Of the four 12-year-olds arrested by the task force, two of them were re-arrested.
Fifty 15-year-olds were arrested by the task force, and 28 of them were re-arrested. That's 56 percent.
Thirty of the 73 17-year-olds were also re-arrested for different crimes.
