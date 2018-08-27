Nashville communities are on edge after a string of violent crimes, with the most recent being the shooting death of 22-old Mansfield Rutherford on Saturday in North Nashville. His family held a vigil Monday demanding the gunman come forward.
"My son was sweet and loving, the only thing I want is justice for my son," said Kim Rutherford, Mansfield's mother. "I'm hurting. Can someone please take this pain away?"
According to Metro Police crime statistics, deadly shootings are down this year compared to prior years. From January through Aug. 22, 2018, there were 45 shootings. During the same time in 2017, there were 54 deadly shootings -- down 16.7 percent.
Despite crime being down, fear is still at an all-time high for some residents.
"I stay away from East Nashville now, and I'm just careful walking into my house, who's around me," said Angela Martin.
Martin changed how she exercises following the recent shootings.
"I'll check my weather app and see when the sun is going to set," said Martin.
Pastor Michael Joyner was among those attending Monday's vigil for Rutherford. Joyner said he believes a lack of activities for teens has lead to some of the recent crime.
"When we go into other communities, we see YMCAs, we see all kinds of centers and places for their kids to go play. Where do these kids have to go over here? What projects has this city put in place for them to have an activity to do different things?" said Joyner.
He also believes a lack of job opportunities may contribute to crime in Nashville.
"These jobs that are available in this city will not hire people with felonies. Just because you have a felony doesn't mean you're a bad person. It means you made a mistake," said Joyner.
Police are still searching for the gunman who killed Rutherford and injured four others. Police are calling it a targeted shooting, though Rutherford's family believes the gunman was targeting one of his friends, not him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.