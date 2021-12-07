Ron Reed was shot by an officer after he reached for a gun inside his car on Monday. This incident marked the ninth officer-involved shooting in Nashville.

There were three in 2020, and there was one in 2019.

"That's quite an increase, but it's not really surprising when we're seeing the direction policing is going right now," said Marc Evans, who was a police lieutenant out West for 27 years.

Suspect shot by officer arrested following release from hospital Once released from the hospital, the suspect in an officer-involved shooting will be arrested, according to Metro Police.

Evans blames anti-police rhetoric and civil unrest for the increase in violence.

"We're seeing people who are extremely combative towards police in general, even some law-abiding members of the public who are anti-police, but also criminals who are challenging police on every level," said Evans.

He also said mental illness has become a big problem.

"We need to make sure that people with mental illness are getting the proper kind of treatment and that treatment shouldn't be coming from a jail cell or a prison," said Evans.

When an officer-involved shooting happens, Evans said people shouldn't jump to conclusions.

He believes that body camera footage and the fact that Metro police release it so quickly, is helping.

"These are not cases where the possible suspect raises their hands and submitted to all the instructions the officers gave," Evans said. "They retrieved knives. They shot at officers and so on, and we're seeing just a rampant element of combativeness towards police, and this is policing in general across the country."