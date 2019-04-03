A new report shows some surprising numbers on teen crime in Nashville.
The number of juveniles arrested in Davidson County is down more than 40% from this time last year. That’s according to Metro Police Department’s most recent CompStat report.
"It's really been a group effort on trying to get to what is really the cause of these crimes… making sure we're identifying the youth that are really at risk and getting them resources,” said Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway.
The number of minors charged with serious crimes went from 573 in 2017, to 559 in 2018.
The number of residential burglaries committed by teens dropped 42%.
Felony assaults also went down, by 17%.
“I think we're doing a better job of addressing more serious crime,” Calloway said. "On the flip side, the things we hear on the news almost weekly or daily, is that juvenile car thefts has increased as well as possession of handguns has increase. Those definitely are concerning trends that we need to get a better handle on."
Judge Calloway says one reason we’re seeing more teens arrested with guns is the work of the new teen crime task force. They are finding more guns and getting them off the streets before the juveniles are able to use them.
“I’m glad that the numbers are going down, but we still have a lot of work to do,” she said.
Judge Calloway says mentorship is invaluable for teens.
To see a list of community programs you can take part it, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.