NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management said it is seeing an unusually high number of drownings this year.
OEM spoke about why so many people are dying and what you can do to avoid being a victim.
“I feel for the family. I’ve been in touch with the mother,” said OEM Capt. Mike Russell. “They’re taking it pretty rough. That’s to be expected.”
Typically Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management responds to two or three drownings each summer.
It’s only July and so far it has responded to seven drownings.
Officials blame, in part, Nashville’s population increase.
“The lake is a lot more crowded than it used to be,” said Russell.
OEM said the main reason is undeniably the fact that people aren’t wearing life jackets on the water.
“This lake, when you get down a little bit, the visibility is nearly zero in the deeper water,” said Russell.
Parts of Percy Priest Lane are 100 feet deep.
Russell said even if you’re a strong swimmer, being in the lake is nothing like being in a pool.
“If you fall out and strike your head on a rock, a tree trunk, if you’re knocked unconscious, you’re not going to be able to swim,” said Russell.
Officials said while nothing can be done to undo what’s already happened, they want the suffering to stop.
“Again, life jacket, life jacket, life jacket,” said Russell. “We’d rather make a rescue than a recovery. I know it’s hard. I cry with the families too sometimes.”
