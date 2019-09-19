GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The hot and dry conditions have caused several cities and counties across the Midstate to put burn bans in effect.
It means you can't have a bonfire or burn yard debris. That's because fire officials said the grass is extremely flammable and a fire could quickly spread.
Captain Ben West with the Gallatin Fire Department said the conditions shouldn't be taken lightly.
“It doesn’t take much right now to start a fire," Capt. West said.
He's talking about anything with heat like charcoal that hasn't cooled down from grilling or a spark from your lawn mower.
“Any kind of open flame just becomes very dangerous as far as quick spreading fires," Capt. West said.
The list of cities and counties with burn bans is growing and more could be added if we don't get some rain soon.
"It’s a little unusual for September. Hot and dry weather is more typical in October," Tim Phelps with the Tennessee Division of Forestry said.
Phelps said the agency is keeping a close eye on the weather. They're also looking at what more hot days could mean for potential wildfires.
“Right now, we’re not seeing high elevated fire danger, but we’re taking that extra precaution just to keep everybody safe," Phelps said.
Capt. West said he hasn't had any major problems yet and hopes it stays that way.
“We know it’s a hassle if you got limbs down and stuff in the yard and you want to get them cleaned up and burnt, but we’re just asking everybody to bare with us until we get a significant amount of rain," Capt. West said.
If you don't follow the burn ban, you could be fined.
List of cities and counties with burn bans:
Baxter
Gallatin
Mount Juliet
Spring Hill
Dickson
La Vergne
Rutherford County
Murfreesboro
Shelbyville
Smyrna
Westmoreland
Nolensville
Cookeville
Hendersonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.