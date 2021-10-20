NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville honky-tonk chef's legacy will be remembered forever. On Wednesday, Nudie's Honky Tonk unveiled a special chef's coat for Tim Fields who was shot and killed.

At the honky-tonk, you'll see costumes on the walls worn by stars like Elvis Presley and designed by Nudie Cohn. Now, there's a new addition. “I’m so proud. I’m proud of him. Even through death, he’s still working,” Katonia Dortch, Tim Fields’ mother said.

In June, Tim was shot and killed outside Bar Louie in the Gulch. Many say he was known for his passion in the kitchen and his kindness toward others. “As long as we’re here, Tim will be celebrated, remembered here, on the menu and on our walls and by all the staff who worked with him and loved him,” Bill Miller, owner of Nudie’s Honky Tonk said.

Miller said Tim would always have ideas for the menu. The last one he shared was deep fried oreos. They're now on the menu as a tribute to Tim. Nudie Cohn's granddaughter helped decorate the chef's coat for Tim. She used the same rhinestone setter her grandfather used for the suit Elvis wore in 1957.

“I’m a mom and a grandmother and knowing that I had a part in this, it feels really good,” Jamie Nudie, Nudie Cohn’s granddaughter said. For Tim's mom, she knows he would be smiling about his legacy living on.

“He would think he’s the man. He would really think he’s the man. I’m so proud of him,” Dortch said.

Tim's mom was also given a chef's coat.

The suspect in the case, Berwin Freeman Jr., turned himself in and has a court appearance on November 4th.