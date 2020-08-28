NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Music City is "one step closer" to bringing an annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES urban street race to Nashville.
The organizers of the Music City Grand Prix hosted Roger Penske and members of the INDYCAR team alongside key staff from the Tennessee Titans and other key stakeholders on Thursday at Nissan Stadium. They met about establishing the inaugural Music City Grand Prix.
"We collectively agreed to work toward finalizing an agreement to bring an urban racing festival to Nashville with a presence at Nissan Stadium. While we are all excited by the Music City Grand Prix plans, to be clear this process is not finalized," the organizers said in a statement on Friday morning.
The group said the planning for the Music City Grand Prix "has been very deliberate," due to "evolving challenges" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"MCGP will continue to be thoughtful and thorough in our preparation and communications in order to create an event that meets our vision, delivers for INDYCAR and reflects the high standards Nashville has set for major annual events. We look forward to sharing more information once agreements are fully completed," the organizers said in a statement on Friday morning.
