NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly bus crash in Meigs County

DECATUR, TN (WSMV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a deadly bus crash in Meigs County in October.
A service truck for a local utility company and equipped with a boom arm was traveling northbound while a school bus carrying 22 K-12 students was traveling southbound on State Highway 58 around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 27.
NTSB said, "the truck drifted off the right edge of the pavement, and the right tires went into the ditch." The report added that the driver of the truck, 56-year-old Terry Trammell, of Grandview, "yawed counterclockwise and crossed into the southbound lane, in front of the school bus."
"The bus collided with the right side of the truck, between the rear axle and the front of the utility box, and also hit the right side of the boom arm," NTSB report states.
While the bus stopped on the highway, the truck went into the trees and off the roadway.
Bus driver, 53-year-old Lisa Dillard, of Birchwood, and 7-year-old student Addicyn Grace Medley seated directly behind her became trapped and died in the crash.
Eight other students went to local hospitals for treatment. Trammell was treated for minor injuries at the scene, NTSB said.
"The NTSB continues to gather information on the actions of the truck driver, issues related to the protection of school bus occupants, and roadway and pavement maintenance. All aspects of the crash remain under investigation as the NTSB determines the probable cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes," NTSB said.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is working with NTSB but is also conducting a separate, parallel investigation.
