ELIZABETHTON, TN (WSMV) - The National Transportation Safety Board released the accident report regarding the airplane crash that involved Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family.
According to the crash report, the airplane left Statesville Regional Airport in Statesville, North Carolina under usual flight rules. No air traffic control services were requested as the plane climbed to 12,500 feet. As the plane approached the airport, the crew announced intentions to land on runway 24 in Elizabethton.
Airport surveillance video caught the initial touchdown. which happened near the runway's touchdown zone. The plane then bounced twice and continued airborne down the runway until it touched down a third time with nearly 1,000 feet of runway remaining.
Surveillance video revealed the plane's right main landing gear collapsed and the outboard section of the right wing hit the runway shortly after the third touchdown. The plane then traveled off the remaining portion of runway and into an open grass area; it then went down an embankment, through a chain-link fence and then up an embankment, finally stopping on the edge of Tennessee Highway 91.
The pilots said they attempted a go-around after the second bounce, but the plane did not respond as expected, causing it to land straight ahead on the runway and not stop before the excursion.
Once the plane came to a stop, the flight crew secured the engines and helped passengers evacuate. They exited the plane through the main entry door while a fire was burning. The Earnhardts sustained minor injuries while the pilots were not injured.
The plane was built in 2015 and was purchased new by the owner. The weather during the flight consisted of calm winds and partly cloudy skies.
The wreckage was retained for further examination.
