NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews combed the waters of Percy Priest Lake for a third day as they gathered debris and searched for the missing passengers from Saturday's plane crash.
Video from a 2019 YouTube clip showed just how much Gwen and Joe Lara loved to fly while spreading their messages of faith.
"Hey everybody! Gwen here...and this is joe the pilot," the pair said in the video. “This whole ministry of piloting is about going and visiting the saints and taking care of the saints. And we’re just thrilled to be able to do this.”
Remnant Fellowship Church Founder and Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara is presumed dead along with six others after the aircraft crashed into the lake over the weekend. The cause of that crash is still under investigation.
According to the FAA, the Cessna Plane was manufactured in 1982 and currently registered to JL&GL Productions LP in Williamson County.
Records from the Tennessee Secretary of State's website show the production company is owned by Gwen Shamblin.
Out of the seven people on board, Joe Lara and Brandon Hannah are certified pilots.
Lara was a licensed commercial pilot who could fly small jets and planes, but not for a major airline. Hann was only licensed as a private pilot.
When News4 asked the NTSB who was flying the plane, they told us they don't reveal the ID of people involved in transportation accidents, only referring to them as "the pilot" in their reports.
The NTSB also stated that they'll have a preliminary report out in roughly 2 weeks. However, a full investigation could take one to two years to complete.
