NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pediatric COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Tennessee. This week, the Tennessee Department of Health reports positive cases in kids have increase 60% over the last two weeks, from 3,200 cases to 5,500.

All this as kids head back to school where some students in the state will not be required to wear a mask.

On Tuesday, Metro Nashville Public School students and staff will head back to the classroom where masks will be required. Last week, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R- Crossville) said if any district tries to reinstate masks or go back to virtual learning, he will ask Governor Lee to call a special session.

“I’ll be working with the legislator over the next days,” Governor Lee said to News4. “There will be a lot of conversations about that. Nothing is off the table. He (Sexton) and I have not spoken about whether or not he is going to specifically ask for that, so there’s a lot to be said about that in the days ahead.”

Governor Lee continues to emphasize that parents know what’s best for their kid’s health. They can determine if they should wear a mask or not this school year.

“A parent knows best about their own individual child and what’s best for them,” Governor Lee said. “So, I would encourage, and I have encouraged school districts to do this. If they need to, listen to their parents. And the way our state, the laws in our state are set up, school districts have the authority to make those decisions.”

TDH Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, says while the delta variant doesn’t make kids sicker, it’s more contagious.

Governor Lee was also asked if he will require vaccinations for people to enter a private business. He says that’s a bad idea, but when the time comes, he will consider it.