"It has taken a lot longer, and rates are higher," Heather Swartz, visiting from Columbus, Ohio, told our News4 crew in the Gulch Wednesday.
Nashville is back open but rideshare is still not the same. It's not just the complimentary water and breath mints traded for face masks and hand sanitizers. Not enough drivers have come back to meet recent demand.
"Some people stuck with it, some people didn't."
Joy Evens is one of the people who stuck with it. She's a moderator for the biggest rideshare driver page in Nashville and drives for Lyft herself.
She said many drivers turned off their apps and switched to the gig with higher demand and better incentives: food delivery. Evans explained the surge in incentives followed the surge in pandemic demand.
According to Lyft, while rides are still falling short of pre-pandemic levels, community and culture rides, rides to places like bars, restaurants, or the gym, are up 200%.
Lyft said travel-related rides, like trips to tourist attractions and food, are nearing pre-pandemic rates
Still, Evans said, the incentives for drivers aren't enough. "There's these exorbitant fees that you get charged as the customer, but that's not passed on to the driver."
A Lyft spokesperson told News4 drivers are earning more now than pre-pandemic. Evans said that has not been her experience.
Despite it all, she still drives.
"I enjoy it," she said. "I'm a people person. I have fun and I've never had a bad passenger."
