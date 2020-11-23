NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There is a nationwide shortage of the reagents that labs need for COVID tests, but not all labs are having problems.
“Right now, our average turnaround time is 14.2 hours,” Dr. Matthew Hardison, Aegis Labs, said.
That’s for the most reliable kind of test, the PCR test. Hardison said the turnaround time is fast because they haven’t had and supply shortage.
“Rock steady supply chain,” Hardison said.
For the quickest and most reliable test, Hardison encouraged people to call your local physician or urgent care and ask what their turnaround time is.
Hardison said the lab they use makes a difference. Hardison sees evidence in his lab of how quickly the virus is spreading.
Aegis’s samples were running about a 3 percent positivity rate. It’s been low because not only do they test people who have symptoms, they also do screening testing like for someone who works in a nursing home.
The positivity rate has jumped from 3 percent to 10 percent in the last few weeks.
“So, us having ten percent positivity is pretty significant,” Hardison said.
People in Davidson County can’t go to Aegis to get a test. Still, Care Now, Complete Urgent Care, and other facilities around Nashville use their lab.
