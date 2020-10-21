NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An early afternoon fire at a vacant house near the Cheatham County line sent one Nashville firefighter to the hospital.
Nashville Fire spokesperson Kendra Loney says that when they arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire.
The home was vacant, but had many items inside that made it a challenge to keep the fire from rekindling.
The firefighter was transferred to Vanderbilt with minor burns.
