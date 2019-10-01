News4 Gun School Generic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 9th grade student at Northwest High School has been taken into custody after school resource officers found a loaded gun in his backpack.

The gun was found in the 14-year-old's backpack on Tuesday morning. The gun was a .380 semiautomatic pistol with two rounds of ammunition loaded into the magazine.

School administration noticed a smell of marijuana on the student and alerted the school resource officer. The student admitted to having marijuana in his possession, and a firearm was found during a search of the student's backpack.

The student will be charged with felony weapons on school grounds and simple possession.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.