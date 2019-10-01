MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 9th grade student at Northwest High School has been taken into custody after school resource officers found a loaded gun in his backpack.
The gun was found in the 14-year-old's backpack on Tuesday morning. The gun was a .380 semiautomatic pistol with two rounds of ammunition loaded into the magazine.
School administration noticed a smell of marijuana on the student and alerted the school resource officer. The student admitted to having marijuana in his possession, and a firearm was found during a search of the student's backpack.
The student will be charged with felony weapons on school grounds and simple possession.
