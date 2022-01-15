CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People in Clarksville say they're prepared for the winter weather.
“The snow shovel, the salt, and the boots. I'm staying in...and the kids will be playing in it,” Khrista Campbell said.
Khrista Campbell says she can tell wintery weather is ahead just by what's left in some stores.
“I will tell you that every shelf in that store as far as meat goes is done. There’s like, no meat on the shelf. There's some bread not a lot of bread and the dairy section is pretty much out,” Campbell said.
Montgomery county officials are planning to treat the streets Sunday after the rainfall. Others like Kimberly Smith, originally from Boston, says she's used to this type of weather.
“Stay warm, make sure you have heat, make sure you have candles because in these storms you never know,” Smith said.
Officials say to take it easy on the roads if you have to get out - or just stay at home.
“Just be careful, drive slow don't ride other people's tail ends. Just keep your eyes on the road,” Smith said.
