NorthCrest Medical Center activates 'Disaster Status'

The NorthCrest Medical Center has activated its "Disaster Status" on Thursday afternoon.
According to Smokey Barn News, the hospital CEO Randy Davis said all elective surgeries have been cancelled at this time.
"Over the last 24 hours, NorthCrest has doubled the number of COVID positive patients requiring ICU beds and ventilators,” Davis told Smokey Barn News on Thursday.
For more on this story, click here.
(0) comments
