NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person has been transported with critical injuries to Vanderbilt Medical Center after a shooting occurred Thursday night.
The shooting took place in the 5000 block of White's Creek Pike.
The scene is currently under investigation.
News4 is at the scene and will bring you more updated information as it becomes available.
