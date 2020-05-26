NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A North Nashville woman is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after getting shot trying to scare off two people seen breaking into trucks early Tuesday morning.
The woman heard glass breaking outside her apartment around 1:30 a.m. and went out to her balcony to see two people breaking into trucks on the 1900 block of Delta Avenue.
She yelled to scare them off and was shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
News4 is working on gathering more information on this developing story.
