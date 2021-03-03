NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - North Nashville residents are still recovering from the catastrophic tornado that struck a year ago.
Brentwood resident Sid Stanley began volunteering last year to help those in need after the destruction. He is still volunteering to this day and says he still is finding ways to help the community.
However, North Nashville isn't a stranger to needing a helping hand. The 64-year-old Jimmy McQuiddy whose known locally as the "Mayor of 25th Ave." McQuiddy said he is thankful for all the help so far is receiving but assured that the community more assistance.
"I’ve loved it here all my life, nothing wrong with my neighborhood, I’ve Lived in the ghetto all my life," McQuiddy said.
Resident Ron Sixt said rebuilding since the tornado has been decent, but it's taken a long time. He added that if the Tornado has any silver lining at all, it has revealed the needs in everyday life in North Nashville.
