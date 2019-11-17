NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A shooting in North Nashville has left one person in critical condition on Sunday evening.
At 5:05pm on Sunday, Metro Police were dispatched to 1502 Jefferson Street after a shooting was reported outside of The Last Hole bar.
The scene is still under investigation and police do not have a suspect description at this time.
News 4 will continue to bring you the details as they are released.
