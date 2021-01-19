NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new report released by the National Weather Service and NOAA shows that last year’s severe weather events caused nearly $4 billion in damage, just in Tennessee.
Almost a year later, there are still areas trying to recover. On Tuesday, News 4 toured the cleanup still going on in North Nashville.
More than half of that $4 billion damage was from the March 3rd tornadoes that tore through the Midstate. That string of tornadoes was the largest weather event in Tennessee last year and 10 months later, the damage is still evident.
Places in Nashville are still rebuilding almost a year after that deadly night. In North Nashville, there are still homes with tarps on their roofs, boarded up windows, and in some cases, only remains.
"When I came up here, people didn’t even have front porches. No cars. Everything was in the street. It was - oh my god. That’s all I can say is OMG," Raymond Potter, who lives in North Nashville, said.
The Cumberland View Apartments were without power for over a month. Robert Churchwell Elementary was destroyed, but has since rebuilt.
But others haven’t been as fortunate. With a global pandemic shutdown just a few weeks later, it’s been a struggle for many to get back on their feet.
"It’s been chaos because they’re slowing building. But they’ve come a mighty long way. This was just like a war zone up here," Potter said. "This was worse than downtown after the Christmas Day bombing. That’s how bad it looked through here."
The $4 billion in damage was the second highest total for Tennessee since NOAA started keeping track of the data in 1980. The only year with a higher total was 2011 when the April 2011 super outbreak hit the south.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.