NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- One week after a tornado ripped apart multiple North Nashville neighborhoods, many are still picking up pieces while dealing with rain.
NES crews are still working to bring power back to homes. Piles of debris await Metro workers to be picked up.
“At the beginning it was just kind of just where do we start,” said homeowner Andrew Rogers. He says the storm took only 20 seconds to bring major damage. It’s taken a week to get to an organized mess.
”This is after a week of constant clean up,” he says.
Andrew was detail cleaning around his home off Cockrill Street after it rained Tuesday morning. He set up a generator as back up while NES crews continue to work and with a stormy forecast ahead.
”Most of the stuff you can do by hand has been done.
The main work right now is the professionals and heavy equipment,” said Rogers.
“Ah! You only appreciate light when you’ve been in the darkness a long time,” said Pastor Curtis Bryant at Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church.
News 4 walked up right after the lights were turned back on at the church down the street on Cockrill. The church has been giving out food and donations all week.
“Now the real road is ahead of us and it’s rebuilding,” said Pastor Bryant. He says requests volunteers are getting on the streets have started to shift from cleaning to building and repair.
”The focus is still helping people recover.”
NES crews as they try to get back power, even with a wet forecast - with so much work to be done - as long as there is not lightning, crews are working to get power lines back up.
