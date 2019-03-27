A man's security camera captured what he said were rapid fire gunshots in a north Nashville neighborhood.
It happened Tuesday night on 10th Avenue North near Buchanan Street.
In the video, you see a car drive by on 10th Avenue North. Seconds later, you hear what sounds like six gunshots.
"More hit close to home I think this time because we could see it, exactly what happened," the neighbor who didn't want to be identified said.
Besides his Nest camera video, he couldn't find any signs of what he said was a drive-by shooting.
Neighbors didn't have any damage to their cars or homes. It's still unclear if there was a target.
"These very isolated events that are occurring more now happen amongst a group of really, really good people," the neighbor said.
Neighbors are bringing attention to an issue they said needs to be addressed.
"All in all, our experience living there has been very, very positive. It's just there's certain one off events that will kind of remind you that you're living in a city that's growing that sometimes has these issues," the neighbor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.