NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is in critical condition after a large fire broke out at a house on Stokers Lane North.
The fire department says crews searched the home immediately after arriving on scene and were able to rescue the woman.
She has been taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with burn injuries where she is in critical condition.
The fire has since been extinguished.
Crews are on scene of a residential fire on Stokers Lane North. The fire is extinguished but this is still an active scene. We have transported one occupant to Vandy with burn injuries. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/5WvifT75RF— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 13, 2020
Our crews were able to rescue the woman inside by doing a search as soon as they arrived. She is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/9LA86fiUN9— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 13, 2020
