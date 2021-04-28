NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A North Nashville family continues to relive a day in February when three men, who claimed to be bounty hunters, intruded their home and held the father and son at gunpoint.

One of those men is Kahlil Abdullah, who was arrested and put in Davidson County Jail, but was released on bond last week.

“They was too aggressive from the go,” says Lavaris Comer, who was one of the bounty hunters' victims.

Father faces bounty hunters that mistakenly targeted house A North Nashville father came face to face in court with the very bail bondsmen and bounty hunter who mistakenly targeted his house. The News4 I-Team reported last month how bad information led to the botched search.

In February, Comer says he heard a knock on his Westchester Drive home. When he answered he says he was met by three men claiming to be bounty hunters asking to speak to a Tavaris.

“They never would have told me they were a bonding company, none of that,” says Comer.

Comer says he told them they had the wrong guy and tried to shut the door.

“They came in, kicked my whole door down, came in and slammed me down, slapped me on the couch then slapped me on the floor. I tried telling them my name, but they didn’t want none of that.”

An affidavit says two of the men held Comer and his 16-year-old son at gunpoint. One of the bounty hunters is Kahlil Abdullah. Abdullah is also one of the men in a video from 2014, when our Atlanta sister station, CBS46, reported Abdullah and another man broke into a Georgia home, kidnapped a woman, and threatened to shoot 7 children. **can’t find article, but we found video in Oasis**

They were both charge with first-degree home invasion and kidnapping.

Comer says Abdullah realized he had the wrong person in the February incident and tried to leave.

“Lit him up, he take the handcuffs off me and stuff,” says Comer.

“I immediately started trying to get pictures of tags,” says Melisa Williams, Comer’s girlfriend who was on her way home when she got a call from her son about the bounty hunters.

Bounty hunter bungle leads to their own criminal charges Five bounty hunters face charges of aggravated trespassing and vandalism after police believe bad information led them to terrorize a North Nashville family.

She says she took a photo of Abdullah getting inside his Chevy truck.

“If they would have come to my house and say they were regular bounty hunters and approached the right way, I wouldn’t have had no problem,” says Comer. “I would have let them come in.”

News4 found out Abdullah has a bail bonding company called Matador Recovery. We called the company but they hung up on us when we told them we were with News4.