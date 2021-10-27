North Nashville development to residential, office space as well as 3 parks and community gardens

Developers are looking to transform a 65-acre property into a $2.5 billion mixed-use neighborhood in North Nashville.

 Ewing Properties

Ewing Properties is developing this property along the Cumberland River's north bend into "the Riverside." It would feature an estimated 5 million square feet of exceptional residential, office, retail and restaurant space along with three parks and gardens.

The neighborhood would be located in Northwest Nashville along West Trinity Lane.

Ewing Properties will partner with architecture, design and engineering firm Owings & Merrill for the project.

The three interconnected parks would be linked together along the edge of a Cumberland bluff and include the following amenities: 

Ewing Properties and SOM said they have been working on this concept for more than eight years. They added that they had received input from the Metro Nashville government, local community leaders, and residents.

Ewing Properties did not release an exact completion date and said it would be "constructed in stages over time to best accommodate city growth and local needs."

For more information on the project, click here and frequently answered questions, click here

 

