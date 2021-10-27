North Nashville development to residential, office space as well as 3 parks and community gardens

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Developers are looking to transform a 65-acre property into a $2.5 billion mixed-use neighborhood in North Nashville.

Ewing Properties is developing this property along the Cumberland River's north bend into "the Riverside." It would feature an estimated 5 million square feet of exceptional residential, office, retail and restaurant space along with three parks and gardens.

The neighborhood would be located in Northwest Nashville along West Trinity Lane.

Ewing Properties will partner with architecture, design and engineering firm Owings & Merrill for the project.

Pull Quote "Nashville was established because of the Cumberland River, and today is rediscovering its history and status as a river city that can benefit immensely from this rich natural resource. We are planning the Riverside to be a new, waterfront gateway North of the river – a place that welcomes all residents and visitors to embrace local culture and celebrate the riverfront lifestyle of Nashville's future. Ewing Properties is so proud to work with the city of Nashville, Council Lady Kyonzte Toombs and local community leaders to help establish Nashville as a leading river city of the 21st century." B. Edward Ewing, CEO of Ewing Properties.

The three interconnected parks would be linked together along the edge of a Cumberland bluff and include the following amenities:

More Information on Summit Park The Riverside's centerpiece: Six acres surrounding the summit of the land's topography and designed to accommodate large- and small-scale programming for holidays and festivals.

And event lawn for concerts, community programs, and both permanent and temporary art installations.

Overlooks positioned to offer the most breathtaking views of the Cumberland River and downtown Nashville to all visitors during all hours of the day.

More Information on Ravine Park Wooded trails perfect for natural experiences that are in harmony with the local landscape and allow for walking, running, strolling or sitting

A dog park that welcomes Nashville's four-legged friends

Natural playscapes for children

Easy access to the riverbank

More Information on River Terraces Nashville's playground, featuring inviting spaces for markets and festivals

Steps that can become seating for concerts or plays

Outdoor dining and cafes

Promenades and overlooks along the water that transform into access to waterside and boating activities

Pull Quote "Leveraging the site's unique topography, history, and ecology, the Riverside envisions a vibrant and welcoming waterfront that brings Nashville back to the river," Adam Semel, Managing Partner of SOM.

Ewing Properties and SOM said they have been working on this concept for more than eight years. They added that they had received input from the Metro Nashville government, local community leaders, and residents.

Pull Quote "District 2 constituents have sat through a multitude of rezoning community meetings. At each meeting, I've reiterated my vision to not only create a diversity of housing options but to create enough rooftops to attract the amenities that the community wants -retail, dining, and entertainment," Metro Councilwoman Kyonzte Toombs who represents District 2.

Ewing Properties did not release an exact completion date and said it would be "constructed in stages over time to best accommodate city growth and local needs."

For more information on the project, click here and frequently answered questions, click here.