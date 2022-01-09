NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church is offering free rapid testing as cases continue to surge.
Amanda Crawley inspired the project to help provide more testing sites throughout Nashville. Therefore, she partnered with the church to host free testing this week.
Crawley is on a mission to help provide more testing after losing her husband to COVID.
“I lost my husband to COVID on June 28, 2020,” Crawley said.
Crawley believes that one of the reasons that people will not get tested is because they are afraid.
“A lot of people are just scared,” she said. “A lot of people don't want to know. A lot of people don't want to miss work.”
Crawley along with the pastor of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church want to do everything to help mitigate the virus and the spread of misinformation. That includes using this church as a testing site this week
“She said 'Reverend we've got to do something,'" Crawley said. "We need to test people in the African-American community. Especially because a lot of poor people and Hispanic people are not being tested. We need a place to go and I said 'Hey Corinthian is the place to go.'”
Crawley owns a local lab where she provides COVID-19 rapid testing. Several people are there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoons for testing.
“Lots of folks are coming so it lets you know that we need lots of places in this community,” said Rev. Enoch Fuzz. “We need a lot of Amanda Crawley testing people, giving people the vaccine, passing out masks. We need to mitigate COVID in Nashville.”
Opening this testing site will give people another option for testing. Both Crawler and Fuzz hope to stop misinformation from spreading when it comes to the topic of testing and vaccines.
“Most have been vaccinated and a lot of them have come up positive," Crawley said. "And they think because they've been vaccinated that they can't get COVID. Well, that's not true."
The church will serve as a testing site Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s open to the public.
