NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville business owner is raising concerns about a series of break-ins. It's happened three times in four weeks at Royalty Eats Catering Company. Allison Patton's business has been by Clarksville Avenue and 23rd Avenue North for more than a year. She's never had any issues until now.
"So, they come when it's dark of course, after about 8 o'clock. They're wandering around and I guess just bored, what have you, I’m not sure, but they're stealing my property and I’m not happy about it,” Patton said.
Patton said the latest break-in shows a man stealing one of her dollies. She also said thieves took a 50-inch TV, security lights, and parts of her work car. "Including the damages and the items that they stole, you know, I’m thinking about $4500, you know, for the damages especially,” Patton said.
For Patton, it’s about keeping her catering company in business. Between the pandemic and now the break-ins, it's a lot. "That's the sad part about it, you know, trying to bring something good and then someone coming and taking it from you,” Patton said.
Each time, she's filed a police report. No one has been caught yet, but she wanted to share a message to the person or people responsible. "I'm not worried about the materialistic things. I'm just more concerned about whoever is doing it. If they need help, anything of that capacity, you don't have to steal from me or anybody else. All you have to do is just ask,” Patton said.
